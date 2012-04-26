SBCC Trustees Name Lori Gaskin as College’s New President/Superintendent

The selection comes nearly a year after the Board of Trustees voted to put former President Andreea Serban on paid administrative leave

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees announced Thursday night that it has selected a new president for the college, which has been without a permanent leader since last July.

Dr. Lori Gaskin of West Valley College in Saratoga has accepted the position of superintendent/president, and the leadership change was revealed after the trustees adjourned out of closed session. The vote was 5-2, with Luis Villegas and Morris Jurkowitz dissenting.

Gaskin, who will begin her new position effective July 1, couldn’t attend Thursday’s meeting but was brought up on the room’s projector screen via Skype and smiled when she heard the raucous applause that followed board President Peter Haslund’s announcement.

Lori Gaskin chosen as new Santa Barbara City College President from Giana Magnoli on Vimeo.

“I take it that it’s good news,” she said.

When Haslund officially offered her the job, she teared up.

“I’m so grateful to the board for showing me this vote of confidence,” she said. “Please don’t tell me I’m on some high definition, very large screen on the wall because you’ll see tears in my eyes.”

She said it was her longtime dream to join the SBCC family and was filled with eagerness and optimism to serve Santa Barbara’s students.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she said. “I’m going to go out and buy some red, white and black clothes.”

Haslund and search committee co-chair Dean Nevins lauded the process and said the high quality of the final four candidates made it an extremely tough decision.

“They came to the board and said, these are excellent candidates, any one of whom can do this job,” Haslund recalled. “And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s cool — that’s a good problem to have.’”

The board spent most of Saturday and in special sessions on Monday and Thursday evening contemplating which candidate to offer the job and finally — though not unanimously — decided on Gaskin.

Gaskin’s contract will be approved at a May 10 meeting so no salary has been announced, but former President Andreea Serban was making $215,000 annually when she was placed on administrative leave.

Faculty and staff members in the boardroom Thursday not only applauded for Gaskin, but several had guessed she would be the board’s pick. She was a dynamic speaker during the April 19 forum, they noted.

Last summer, the trustees made the controversial decision to place Serban on paid administrative leave in closed session. The move was a divisive one, culminating in a complaint that was sent to a state oversight body.

An oversight agency responsible for accreditation has placed SBCC on warning status as a result of a complaint filed last summer alleging that the college’s Board of Trustees was out of compliance with a number of accreditation standards.

As a result, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges launched an investigation, alleging that the board was not complying with its own rules of governance. The agency eventually put the college on warning, giving it one year to sort out its governance issues.

Gaskin will not only be at the helm of the college as it tries to work its way back into ACCJC’s good graces, but will also need to guide the college through some choppy financial seas.

The college has been holding budget hearings this week, mulling just what cuts it may have to make next year. The college must carve out anywhere from $5.6 million to $14.6 million depending on Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget and whether his tax initiative passes in fall.

The college got a strong reaction from students as it explored eliminating summer classes to save money earlier this week. The college has also discussed reorganizing Continuing Education for a $1.4 million savings, charging more for student parking permits, enforcing parking rules more aggressively, and entering salary and benefit negotiations with the college’s bargaining units.

Whittling down finances even more was a one-time $418,000 payout for the superintendent/president position that was made last year.

In the meantime, Dr. Jack Friedlander has been acting president of the college as a 16-member search committee of staff and community members has helped screen the candidates.

“We had a large number of candidates express interest in the position, and we are delighted with the caliber and strong backgrounds of the four finalists,” Haslund said, adding that the search community had been “diligent in their selection of the candidates.”

The other three finalists for the superintendent position were Eloy Oakley of Long Beach City College, David Viar of American River College in Sacramento and Willard Lewallen of West Hills Community College in Coalinga.

Gaskin has served as president of West Valley College since 2009. The Saratoga campus has about 12,000 students, and Gaskin previously worked at Lake Tahoe Community College for 17 years as a dean of instruction, then the vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services.

A former science and math teacher, Gaskin was a faculty member at colleges before moving into administration. She also has served on visiting teams for the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

“I had no intention of necessarily applying or leaving,” she said of West Valley. “But then Santa Barbara happened.”

Gaskin said she started her presidency at the beginning of the recession, and she and her staff quickly realized that workload reductions would be necessary. She said she worked to diffused the responsibility about those cuts to various oversight bodies.

“We were very strategic and deliberate,” Gaskin said. “In the end it creates a more sustainable institution.”

While Gaskin researched SBCC in more formal ways, she said she also took another step to find out about student life: She applied as a student to the college. She applied, and took the online and distance learning orientation to find out how the college was interfacing with students.

“A new student interacts with about seven to 12 different departments before they enter the classroom,” she said.

Gaskin said she considered the top issues facing SBCC to be the fiscal constraints and accreditation.

“I know very clearly the seriousness of this,” she said, adding that the school will come out a more refined institution. “It allows us the opportunity to engage in introspection.”

Gaskin complimented the success of SBCC’s Continuing Ed program. “At the same time, reality has struck, and we’ve got to seize our own destiny,” she said.

Gaskin said she sees a vibrant future for Continuing Ed, but that credit courses are crucial to the community college mission.

“I feel a real compelling need to meet the educational need of those high-schoolers that are being closed out of institutions,” she said, as well as returning veterans, those financial unable to attend a four-year school and others that find community college crucial. “That pays forward in dividend into future generations.”

— Noozhawk staff writers Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , respectively. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.