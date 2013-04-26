Chamber Roundtable to Explore California Legislation’s Effect on Local Economy

Is 2013 California legislation helping or hurting the local economy?

Come hear a panel of speakers describe bills they are tracking that could change the way you do business every day, during an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

The panel will feature Brendan Huffman of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, Steve Greig of Venoco Inc. and Marlene Carney of CalChamber.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch. Click here to register online.

For more information, contact Cortney Hebert at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x4.