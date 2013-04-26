Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Country Duo Florida Georgia Line Comes to Chumash Casino Resort

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard show why they're quickly gaining fame

By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | April 26, 2013 | 2:01 p.m.

Hot new country duo Florida Georgia Line performed Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

The group’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played hits from their first album, Here’s to the Good Times, for which they’ve garnered both critical acclaim and newfound fame. The album’s first single, “Cruise,” hit the Top 10 in just 14 weeks after its release and spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Their current single, “Get Your Shine On,” is also a Top 10 hit.

— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard greets fans. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)
