Professional Genealogist Connie Walton Moretti to Speak at Genealogical Society Meeting

Connie Walton Moretti, author and professional genealogist, will present “Open to the Public — Online Resources from the DAR” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly general meeting on Saturday, May 18.

The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Moretti is the author or co-author of four genealogy- or history-related books, including the award-winning Brigadier General Tyree H. Bell, Forrest’s Fighting Lieutenant. She now works as a genealogy professional with a specialty in American lineage.

Moretti is the former editor of the South Bay Cities Genealogical Society newsletter and past president and historian general of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and United States Daughters of 1812.

A Torrance native and third-generation Californian, Moretti says she has done genealogy all her life due to a storytelling grandmother who enrolled her in the Covered Wagon Club at Knott’s Berry Farm in the 1940s.

She is retired from 30 years as an educator. She learned about land records, one of her particular genealogical interests, while earning a California real estate license and has traveled extensively for research, especially in Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina and California. She lectures on a variety of genealogical topics for genealogy seminars and organizations and on a variety of genealogical and patriotic topics for civic groups.

On May 18, the special interest groups will meet at 9 a.m. for JewishGen, and at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.