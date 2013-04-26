Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Professional Genealogist Connie Walton Moretti to Speak at Genealogical Society Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | April 26, 2013 | 1:34 p.m.

Connie Walton Moretti, author and professional genealogist, will present “Open to the Public — Online Resources from the DAR” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly general meeting on Saturday, May 18.

The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Moretti is the author or co-author of four genealogy- or history-related books, including the award-winning Brigadier General Tyree H. Bell, Forrest’s Fighting Lieutenant. She now works as a genealogy professional with a specialty in American lineage.

Moretti is the former editor of the South Bay Cities Genealogical Society newsletter and past president and historian general of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and United States Daughters of 1812.

A Torrance native and third-generation Californian, Moretti says she has done genealogy all her life due to a storytelling grandmother who enrolled her in the Covered Wagon Club at Knott’s Berry Farm in the 1940s.

She is retired from 30 years as an educator. She learned about land records, one of her particular genealogical interests, while earning a California real estate license and has traveled extensively for research, especially in Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina and California. She lectures on a variety of genealogical topics for genealogy seminars and organizations and on a variety of genealogical and patriotic topics for civic groups.

On May 18, the special interest groups will meet at 9 a.m. for JewishGen, and at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events, or click here for more information about the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 