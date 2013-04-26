Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:59 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Review: Circle Bar B Theatre’s ‘Return Engagements’ Worth Going Back for More

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 26, 2013 | 12:33 p.m.

Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre is a place — and experience — that bears repeating. That is to say, once you’ve been there, you want to keep going back to this oak-shaded oasis of calm nestled in El Refugio Canyon, where you can enjoy a delicious barbecued dinner and then mosey down past the corral to the tiny, charmingly rustic theater for some excellent light entertainment.

So it’s fitting that its first show of the season is Return Engagements, a sparkling comedy by Bernard Slade, who also wrote You Say Tomatoes, I Remember You and Same Time, Next Year, all previously performed there. The latter, in 1978, became a popular film starring Alan Alda and Ellen Burstyn.

The action takes place in the same hotel room in Ontario, Canada, from 1954 to 1986. In the first act, we see three separate vignettes illustrating four couples grappling with the various stages of their relationships, new and old. And in the second act we see them revisit the same room over time and learn how interconnected their lives have become.

A brilliant ensemble of four actors portrays nine characters. George Coe is wide-eyed and eager as a young bellboy besotted with an actress and satisfyingly droll as a jaded intellectual. Heather Hyerdahl is the actress, whose career hasn’t always gone the way she’d liked, and a sophisticated therapist.

Sean O’Shea is an honorable man who isn’t sure he’s done the right thing, and a goofy dentist who desperately wants to escape a mistake in his past. Tiffany Story has a lot of fun with a Polish accent as an immigrant who is determined to get what she wants, and also is a dishy ditz who may not be as dim as she seems. As for the ninth character … well, you’ll see.

Seasoned local director and actor Brian Harwell, who has appeared onstage in many CBB productions over the last decade, is at the helm of this delightful romp of a play, and his experience and talent are evident. While the action is sometimes over the top, the story is always firmly anchored in humanity and empathy. In a heart-wrenching scene with Story, O’Shea displays such raw emotion that tears are not out of the question.

The set, by co-producer David Couch and William York Hyde, cleverly shows subtle changes over the years as the hotel is refurbished to keep up with the times. A nice touch is co-producer Susie Couch appearing in between scenes to change the set dressing in a maid’s uniform. This is exactly the kind of playfulness that makes the Couches such wonderful producers and hosts. It feels as if they are inviting the audience into their home each time they put on a show.

Make the jaunt up the coast to Circle Bar B for this fine evening of entertainment. If you’ve never been, you owe it to yourself to check it out. And if you’re coming back for more, I can’t blame you. It’s worth it.

Return Engagements runs through May 19. Click here for tickets and information.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 