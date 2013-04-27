Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo in Full Swing Through Sunday

'We’re Going Hollywood!' theme welcomes visitors to the Earl Warren Showgrounds

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 27, 2013 | 2:46 a.m.

Kids, teenagers and parents were all smiles Friday as the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo opened up for its third day with the theme “We’re Going Hollywood!”

Paparazzi welcomed the visitors at the entrance, a cow dressed as Marilyn Monroe could be spotted on a wall, and looking up, King Kong swayed high in one of the palm trees.

Sixteen rides gave kids the thrill, some swinging them back and forth and some turning them upside down.

“My favorite part of the fair is that scary ride where you’re in a dark ripped-up roller coaster with monsters and stuff that pop out,” said 6-year-old Tommy Fealy of Hollister Elementary School. “I’ve been to the caterpillar ride. I like that one, too. I like the part where it, like, drops.”

Vendors, games and performers entertained those who preferred to keep their feet on the ground and head up straight. Prices included many things from stuffed animals to goldfishes.

“We never win,” 18-year-old Vanessa De Los Rios said.

She and her friend, 18-year-old Ivonne Lopez, are both students at Santa Barbara City College and said they come to the fair every year. Beside the rides, they both agreed on the second most exciting thing about the fair: the funnel cake.

Traditional snacks such as popcorn, corn on the cob and cotton candy are offered for a few bucks. More saturating foods can be found for those planning to stay over lunch or dinner time.

Goats in all sizes, lamas, pigs and ponies were among the farm animals brought in to be petted and fed, all enclosed in one pen.

The fair is marking its 24th year at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, according to its staff.

There are six sheriff’s deputies, three probation officers and one police officer walking the grounds. So far, everything has been going well, said James Zbinden of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The weather seemed nearly perfect, and it looks like it will stay that way through the weekend.

“We’ve been working several days straight now,” 21-year-old volunteer Alan De La Mora said. “Overtime and everything. So it’s just pretty exhausting. Other than that, it’s going pretty well. Everybody is having a good time.”

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

