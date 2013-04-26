Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Tomatomania Brings Healthy Fundraising to Isla Vista School

By Dean Zatkowsky for the Orfalea Foundation | April 26, 2013 | 9:52 p.m.

Since 2004, all school districts participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs have been required to establish a local wellness policy. In a nutshell, local wellness policies are a tool for communities and local education agencies to articulate and promote healthy lifestyles for their children.

LWPs include guidelines for nutrition education, physical activity, school meals and any other foods made available to students on campus during school hours. Ideally, all school-based activities should be designed to promote student wellness.

With the above in mind, the School Food Initiative took a closer look at many of the traditional fundraising choices available for schools. Skimming a few of the most popular school fundraising websites, SFI found a slew of giant-sized candy bars, something called “Yummy Lips” lollipops, flavored caramel popcorn, cotton candy, gummy bears and frozen cookie dough.

These are promoted as a “no risk” opportunity to the schools. Simply turn the kids loose to take orders and let the money roll in. SFI decided to facilitate a fundraising opportunity for a local school that encourages seasonality, locality and healthful eating. It’s called Tomatomania.

The one-day seedling sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta. A percentage of sales at the event will be donated to Isla Vista School.

According to Tomatomania’s organizer, Scott Daigre, his event is “the world’s largest (and most fun) heirloom tomato seedling sale.” The New York Times simply calls it “the tomato-freak’s Woodstock.”

“For years, hybridizers gave us a handful of red tomatoes in various sizes and that’s what we planted,” Daigre said. “With heirloom varieties, variations in color, texture and flavor are almost endless.”

Some of his current favorite tomato varieties:

» For abundance and flavor — Green Doctors, Stupice, Sungella, Vorlon, Thessaloniki

» For the perfect BLT — Any tomatoes in the black tomato family like Ananas, Noire, and Vorlon

» For canning and roasting — Amish Paste, Oxheart, Strawberry

» To win a beauty contest — Black Crème, Cherokee Purple

In addition to more than 50 varieties of seedlings, the event will feature everything from pots and fertilizer to stakes and enthusiastic expert advice. Think of it as a one-stop-shop for successfully growing great-tasting tomatoes in your own backyard.

— Dean Zatkowsky is the communications manager for the Orfalea Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 