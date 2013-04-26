Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Dedicates Men’s Night to Legacy of Supporter Peter Murphy

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 26, 2013 | 5:14 p.m.

Last Friday, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care celebrated its 11th annual Men’s Night, an evening where men — husbands, fathers, sons and friends of the women who attend VNHC’s annual signature Mother’s Day Luncheon — get together to collectively raise funds to underwrite the luncheon’s cost.

This year’s Men’s Night was dedicated to Peter Murphy, who passed away almost exactly one year ago. Murphy was instrumental in beginning VNHC’s Men’s Night, and hosted it each year since its inception in 2003. He was the driving force behind the event, which has raised more than $435,000, meeting and exceeding the goal every year to underwrite the Mother’s Day Luncheon.

With his wife, Judy, the Murphys served as honorary co-chairs for the 2005 Mother’s Day Luncheon, and were donors for the capital campaign to build the new Serenity House, which opened in August 2011, and where Peter passed.

The evening was co-hosted by Peter’s son, John, and Peter’s close friend, Neil Levinson, at the beautiful beachfront home of VNHC supporters Roberta and Stan Fishman. Stan serves on the VNHC Board of Directors. Judy Murphy was the honorary chair of this very special evening, along with event co-chairs Janet Lew and Marie-Ann Strait.

The program included a moving personal testimonial by Bob Murphy about his brother and the loving care they received from VNHC at the Murphys’ home and at Serenity House. Although the family had been involved with VNHC for many years, it was not until their family experienced the compassionate care provided by VNHC that they fully understood the value of the organization’s services.

Chris Jones, from left, Silvio DiLoreto, Roger Dunham and Norm Habermann. (Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care photo)
The 80 guests in attendance, including many of the VNHC Board of Directors, enjoyed an intimate evening where they learned about the important hospice and home health care services that VNHC provides to the Santa Barbara community. Thanks to the legacy left by Peter Murphy, the philanthropic group of men raised more than $75,000 to help underwrite VNHC’s Mother Day Luncheon, which takes place on May 10.

“Peter’s compassion and willingness to help friends and business associates was also what aligned him closely with VNHC,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC President and CEO. “He lived the VNHC mission as someone whom you could turn to when in need. Peter’s generous spirit, friendship, and support will always be remembered.”

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

