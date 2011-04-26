Journalist Forrest Sawyer to Fill in with Youth Ensemble Theater’s ‘West Side Story’

This weekend's shows will also feature Andrew Firestone, Kevin Contreras and Peter Umoff as the ‘adults’

Forrest Sawyer, the acclaimed multiple award-winning journalist and part-time local resident, will take on the role of “Doc” in the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater’s production of West Side Story.

Originally, Christopher Lloyd had planned to be in the show as Doc, until he was hired for a film job on the exact dates as the SBYET show — this Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sawyer is best known as an award-winning broadcast journalist who has reported and anchored for every major network. He recorded exclusives all over the world, earning seven Emmy Awards and a Peabody.

When asked why Sawyer was stepping up to do this, he replied with a smile, “For fun. And I always dreamed of owning a drug store.”

He was in shows in high school and has always loved acting. He is now a sought-after speaker, founder of a biotech company and continues to produce documentaries and nonfiction shows for TV. He lives in Santa Barbara.

As an actor, he appeared in the film For Sale by Owner, on television in a critically acclaimed, starring role in the live performance of The West Wing and off-Broadway in Wendy Wasserstein’s Uncommon Women and Others.

Additionally, two dads are jumping on stage and into uniforms to play the police. Kevin Contreras will play Lt. Shrank, and Peter Umoff will be Officer Krupke. Contreras’ daughter is McCailey, and Umoff has his son Cooper and daughter Camille in the production.

Andrew Firestone will play Glad Hand, the MC at the Dance at the Gym where all the fireworks begin. Firestone was thrust into the national spotlight in 2003 via the reality TV show The Bachelor. Making his acing debut with this SBYET production, he is now happily married with two children and lives locally.

