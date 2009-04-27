Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Hit the Road, Fall to Calabasas

Austin Cano grinds out gutsy singles performance while doubles squads win five of nine sets in 12-6 loss

By Liz Frech | April 27, 2009 | 9:22 p.m.

Dos Pueblos took the bumpy bus ride to Coyote territory in Calabasas on Monday. Without two of their top singles’ players, the Chargers knew they would have a tough battle and they were right, losing 12-6.

Each player fought hard to take games and sets. In singles, Austin Cano won the only set, and struggled for well over an hour to win a close tiebreaker against Josh Gartman (No. 185, B16s). Robert Laskin and Sean Simpson, who normally play doubles, stepped up to help in singles.

In doubles action, the Chargers snagged five of nine sets against very solid teams. Christian Edstrom partnered with Malcolm Sutton and the duo swept three sets 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2. Andy Silverstein and his partner, Eric Katz, snagged two.

Dos Pueblos showed great sportsmanship and camaraderie. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 12-3 overall. They play at Cate on Tuesday.

Way to go Chargers!

Calabasas 12, Dos Pueblos 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Austin Cano 1-1
Robert Laskin 0-3
Sean Simpson 0-2
Jake Roberts 0-1
Sean Handley 0-1

DP Doubles:
John Kim/Peter Shao 0-2
Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 2-1
Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0
John Kim/Eric Zmolek 0-1

Calabasas Singles:
Josh Gartman 2-1
Jake deGolish 3-0
Will Sokurski (No. 131 B18s) 3-0

Calabasas Doubles:
Matt Schwartz/Brett Buford 2-1
Cyrus Rais/Joshua Guss 1-1
Amir Ahandi/Shaya Nayyerhabibi 0-2
Amir Ahandi/Bijan Yekani 1-0
Jose Abraham/Brett Ploussard 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 