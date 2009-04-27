Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Hit the Road, Fall to Calabasas

Austin Cano grinds out gutsy singles performance while doubles squads win five of nine sets in 12-6 loss

Dos Pueblos took the bumpy bus ride to Coyote territory in Calabasas on Monday. Without two of their top singles’ players, the Chargers knew they would have a tough battle and they were right, losing 12-6.

Each player fought hard to take games and sets. In singles, Austin Cano won the only set, and struggled for well over an hour to win a close tiebreaker against Josh Gartman (No. 185, B16s). Robert Laskin and Sean Simpson, who normally play doubles, stepped up to help in singles.

In doubles action, the Chargers snagged five of nine sets against very solid teams. Christian Edstrom partnered with Malcolm Sutton and the duo swept three sets 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2. Andy Silverstein and his partner, Eric Katz, snagged two.

Dos Pueblos showed great sportsmanship and camaraderie. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 12-3 overall. They play at Cate on Tuesday.

Way to go Chargers!

Calabasas 12, Dos Pueblos 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Austin Cano 1-1

Robert Laskin 0-3

Sean Simpson 0-2

Jake Roberts 0-1

Sean Handley 0-1

DP Doubles:

John Kim/Peter Shao 0-2

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 2-1

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0

John Kim/Eric Zmolek 0-1

Calabasas Singles:

Josh Gartman 2-1

Jake deGolish 3-0

Will Sokurski (No. 131 B18s) 3-0

Calabasas Doubles:

Matt Schwartz/Brett Buford 2-1

Cyrus Rais/Joshua Guss 1-1

Amir Ahandi/Shaya Nayyerhabibi 0-2

Amir Ahandi/Bijan Yekani 1-0

Jose Abraham/Brett Ploussard 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.