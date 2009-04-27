Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:20 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Los Padres Forest to Reopen Monterey County Areas Burned in 2008 Fires

Escondido campground and Pine Ridge Trail will remain closed, but the public can resume most recreational activities Friday

By Joe Pasinato | April 27, 2009 | 10:41 a.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials Monday announced that Monterey County areas burned last year by the Indians, Basin and Chalk Fires will reopen to the public Friday.

Most of the Monterey Ranger District, including the Ventana Wilderness, was closed to the public through the winter. Those areas were closed to protect public safety and natural resources.

The Escondido campground where the Indians Fire started will remain closed as U.S. Forest Service personnel continue to repair recreational facilities damaged in the blaze. The Pine Ridge Trail from the forest boundary on the west to Redwood Camp also will remain closed to the public because it is impassable.

“The closures were an inconvenience to our visitors; however, this provided the opportunity the Ventana Wilderness and surrounding areas needed to recover and regenerate,” Monterey District Ranger John Bradford said.

Bradford urged visitors to exercise caution when hiking and camping, and to be aware of hazards.

For more information, call the Monterey Ranger District’s King City office at 831.385.5434.

— Joe Pasinato represents the Los Padres National Forest.

