Ocean Rescue Crews Face a Test-Case Scenario

A simulated passenger plane crash off Goleta Beach provides important practice for multiagency responders

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 28, 2009 | 12:56 a.m.

Thirty-three “victims” and 100 rescuers were out around Goleta Pier on Monday morning as they simulated a plane crash in the water.

According to the fictional scenario, the plane was headed to Santa Barbara Airport but struck some birds, which knocked out one of the engines. The exercise bore an eerie resemblance to the January crash of US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River. All aboard were rescued safely from the incident, which occurred after the plane hit at least one bird upon takeoff from LaGuardia Airport.

“It didn’t make it to the airport; it had to crash land into the ocean,” Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman, said of the phantom plane in Monday’s simulation.

Click here to view Noozhawk's slide show
The emergency ocean operations drill was an annual joint exercise of several agencies, including the county Fire Department, the city of Santa Barbara, U.S. Coast Guard, Ventura County mutual aid agencies, California Department of Parks & Recreation, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Medical support agencies like the Disaster Medical Services Division of the California Medical Reserve Corps and American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter were also on hand.

As the pretend victims — mostly UCSB students — were dropped into the simulation crash site, rescuers using boats, personal watercraft and helicopters rushed to the scene to retrieve them. Some were severely injured and had to be transported on litters, others survived the crash in better condition and, back on land, were able to walk to the tent for medical attention.

Conditions were fairly mild Monday — a cloudy morning that led into a sunny afternoon. Operations seemed to be flowing smoothly. Actual response times would vary, said Sadecki, according to weather and water conditions.

And although the rescue operation was just a drill, he said, there was a certain amount of risk for which the participants had had to be aware.

“Even though it’s not the real thing we have to treat it as such,” said Sadecki, adding that there were safety and medical plans in the event a simulation became real.

“There is a bit of danger — we are out on the ocean, we are flying a helicopter, which is pretty dangerous,” he said. This year for the first time, two helicopters were deployed — one from the Coast Guard and the other from the county Fire Department.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

