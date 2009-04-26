Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: We’re a Family of Winners

Is it better to learn to be a graceful loser, or to win at all costs, especially if you can beat your dad?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | April 26, 2009 | 7:53 p.m.

She: Why won’t you let Koss win at anything?

Z: Carefully thought out parenting skills?

She: I was watching our brother-in-law let his daughter beat him at swimming the other day, and realized you would never do that.

Z: And that’s why she’s going to grow up weak and flabby. She’d never make it in Stalinist Russia.

She: I’m guessing that’s not a big concern for them.

Z: I don’t think Koss would want me to let him win.

She: I don’t think he was real thrilled when he was 3 years old and you scored 50 baskets on him.

Z: He left the lanes wide open. What am I supposed to do?

She: Not strut around and trash talk like you just stuffed Shaq, for one thing.

Z: Character building.

She: I understand that you want Koss to learn to savor the pleasure of a real victory, rather than be shocked the next time a bigger kid beats him at handball. But what I don’t understand is how much pleasure you take in gloating about being able to dunk a basketball into an eight-foot hoop while a 4-foot kid is trying to guard you.

Z: Did you see that? How sweet was that dunk. Blew right by him.

She: He weighs 75 pounds.

Z: You never played basketball when you were a kid.

She: I played plenty of other stuff.

Z: True. Enough to know that a victory earned is far better and more significant than a victory handed over, which is meaningless, and quite frankly a little insulting.

She: But we’re talking about a 9-year-old child here. Aren’t you at all concerned about his self-esteem?

Z: Seriously? Have you met our child?

She: OK, I’ll grant that he’s doing pretty well in the self-esteem department, but just think how happy he would be if he beat you at something.

Z: Isn’t beating you at Boggle enough?

She: I had a cold.

Z: For six months?

She: I can still take him.

Z: Besides, when he does finally win against me, legitimately, it has much greater resonance. He beat me at chess once a year ago, and he can still remember every single move in the game.

She: How old were you when you beat your Dad at chess?

Z: Nine-and-a-half.

She: What about basketball?

Z: Twelve-and-a-quarter.

She: Scrabble?

Z: He stopped playing against me before he’d let that happen. That’s a great idea ...

She: Are you seeing a pattern here?

Z: No, not at all, it has nothing to do with my Dad. Sure, he never let me win at anything either, but what could that possibly have to do with the way I raise my kid?

She: Not a thing. It’s all about teaching Koss that a victory earned is far better and more significant than a victory handed over, which you wouldn’t want to insult him with.

Z: Yes, exactly.

She: So this is why you never, ever let me win an argument, even when you’ve clearly lost. I feel so much better now.

Z: Yes, dear.

Do you let your kids win — at anything? Share your stories with She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 