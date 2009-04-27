Widening of Highway 101 Ramp at Carrillo Complete

A project to widen the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp and install a ramp meter from the Carrillo Street undercrossing to the Anapamu pedestrian overcrossing is complete.

The project was a cooperative effort among Caltrans, the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. The project was funded through regional gas tax dollars.

A live traffic camera that will show real-time traffic conditions at Highway 101 at Carrillo Street is expected to be activated by the end of next month.

The contractor for the $2.9 million project was Prism Engineering Inc. of Santa Clara.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.