Bishop Garcia Transitioning to New Leadership

Drs. Paul Harrington and Joe Reiken will serve as principal and vice president, respectively, at the start of the new school year

Bishop Garcia Diego High School has a long-standing tradition of cultivating graduates who are ready for college and ready for life.

Since 2002, 100 percent of the graduates of the Catholic college preparatory school have gone onto post-secondary studies. Equally strong in athletics, Bishop has prepared student-athletes to play at many Division 1 and 2 schools, including UCLA, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Pepperdine, Stanford, UCSB and Hawaii.

The 2010-11 school year will begin under new, lay leadership with the appointment of Dr. Paul Harrington as principal. Previously, Harrington served the school as vice principal and dean of studies.

Dr. Joe Reiken was appointed vice principal and dean of studies in April and will lead the curricular program, support the faculty and oversee the inauguration of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Academy.

“Bishop truly is the crown jewel of Santa Barbara, offering a rigorous academic program, a highly qualified faculty, high-caliber athletic teams, and a values-based education that prepares our students for success beyond high school,” Reiken said of Bishop’s academic and co-curricular program.

Reiken has served the school as the department head of mathematics for the past seven years.

“We care about our students and are committed to ensuring that all students learn in a relevant, college-preparatory curriculum aligned with the California standards and UC/CSU admission requirements,” he said.

“Bishop High is blessed by the talent of Dr. Reiken,” Harrington said. “During his tenure, Joe has demonstrated his commitment to our students and their families. I am confident that Dr. Reiken will bring great energy and enthusiasm to his new assignment as he continues to support the spiritual, personal and intellectual growth of our students. The future is bright at Bishop High.”



For admissions information, click here or call 805.967.1266 x118.

— Rev. Tom Elewaut is principal of Bishop Garcia Diego High School.