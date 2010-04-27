Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers, Royals Battle for Bragging Rights

Dos Pueblos comes out on top in a matchup of crosstown rivals

By Liz Frech | April 27, 2010 | 11:47 p.m.

Although the Chargers of Dos Pueblos High School and the Royals of San Marcos are crosstown rivals, there’s a lot of camaraderie between the two teams — as well as good, solid tennis.

Dos Pueblos’ 14-4 win on Tuesday doesn’t reflect the toughness of the match. No one took anything for granted.

In the first round, Austin Cano started a little slowly but picked up his pace and placement to overcome a deficit and beat Petar Jivkov (No. 69 B14s) in a long set. Even DP’s No. 1 team of Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz scrambled a bit before winning their first set against Jackson Foster and Parker Funk. In the second round, Christian Edstrom played tough against a rejuvenated Jivkov and eventually took him down 7-5.

In doubles, Malcolm Sutton and Sasha Gryaznov had a seesaw battle with Foster and Funk, but prevailed in the tiebreaker. In the third round, Peter Shao and Sean Simpson fought hard against Foster and Funk, but fell in a tiebreaker.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos, 13-5 overall and 4-3 in league, will play away at Santa Barbara High on Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 2-0
Richard Cheng 2-0  
Christian Edstrom 3-0
Stephen Long 1-0
Yohan Chappaz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 3-0
Sean Handley/Kyle Davis 0-1
Malcolm Sutton/Sasha Gryaznov 2-0
Robert Laskin/Gryaznov 1-0
Eric Zmolek/Sean Handley 0-1  
Peter Shao/Sean Simpson 0-1

San Marcos Singles

Petar Jivkov 1-2
Jacob Coffey 0-3
Garrett Hazarian 0-3

San Marcos Doubles

Jackson Foster/Parker Funk 1-2
Nik Kilpelainen/Garrett Timmons 1-2
Jackson Mann/Scott Messier 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

