Brandman University Hosting Free Information Meetings

The sessions will focus on the university's three new business degree programs

Brandman University, part of the Chapman University System, is hosting a series of free information meetings on its new business degree programs, including a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in business administration and a master of arts degree in organizational leadership.

Classes are available online and on campus. The summer session will begin June 7.

Information meetings are scheduled for May 4, 11 and 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the Santa Maria campus, 1300 E. Cypress St.

An academic and financial aid adviser will be available to share more information about these educational opportunities and to answer any questions. While reservations are not required, they are encouraged.

For more information, click here or call 800.581.4100.

— Christine Northup is the manager for community and corporate relations for Brandman University, Santa Maria Campus.