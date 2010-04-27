Capps Votes for Congressional Salary Freeze

The legislation would continue the ban on pay raises through 2011

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Tuesday to support bipartisan legislation to freeze salaries for members of the House of Representatives during 2011.

The legislation would continue the pay freeze already in place for 2010.

“The Democratically-led Congress has been singularly focused on restarting our economy and creating jobs. We cut taxes for 95 percent of American families last year, funded shovel-ready projects to create jobs in our community, and are continuing to pushing for more assistance for small businesses.

“And while the economy has shown signs of improvement, creating 162,000 jobs last month, we are still in very tough times. Families across the Central Coast and the United States are struggling to make ends meet, and it is only right that members of Congress freeze their salaries until we have our economy completely back on track.”

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.