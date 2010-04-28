‘Cashing In on the Green Economy’ Focus of Free Workshop

A free intensive workshop for businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators titled “Cashing In on the Green Economy” will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. May 5 in the Olive Mill Conference Room of the Santa Barbara Business and Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St.
Free parking is available on the street and at the rear of the building.
No RSVP is needed. Call 805.879.1729 for more information.
Topics will include sustainable business opportunities, green IP, enviro-entrepreneurship, innovation/invention, funding, resources and handouts.
The workshop is presented by Green2Gold, Coast Venture Forum, Maverick Angels, SCORE, the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, Inventors Workshop International and Tech Brew Mega Mixers.
A regional chapter meeting of IWI, G2G and SBEC will be held immediately after the workshop.
— Alan Tratner represents the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.