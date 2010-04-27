Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Christie Ann Stanley, 1948-2010

A memorial service for the former district attorney is planned for Friday in Santa Maria

By Stanley family | April 27, 2010 | 8:37 p.m.

Christie Ann Stanley, 61, in her final days was surrounded by family and friends who were very near and dear to her heart. She passed away April 25, 2010, at her home in Santa Maria with her husband at her side during a long struggle with lung cancer.

Christie Ann Stanley
Some of Christie’s interests were golfing, knitting, camping, traveling, enjoying her family and having sleepovers with her grandchildren.

Christie was born July 21, 1948, in San Fernando and enjoyed racing midget cars in her younger years with her brother, Jerry, later moving to Santa Barbara County where she graduated in the top of her class from Lompoc High School in 1966. She went on to attend Ventura College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude while raising her two daughters.

She spent two years in private practice before she joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 1980. She was the first female prosecutor in the North County offices, and in 1984 Christie was recognized as Deputy District Attorney of the Year.

In 1991, Christie was promoted to the position of assistant district attorney for the North County offices. She prosecuted hundreds of cases, including murders, rapes, gang cases and arson, and had a nearly perfect conviction record.

Christie was elected to the position of district attorney of Santa Barbara County in 2006 by a vote of nearly 70 percent of the people. She was the first woman elected as district attorney in the history of Santa Barbara County, serving as an important role model to countless young girls and prosecutors alike.

In 2009, California state Sen. Tony Strickland presented her with the 19th District “Woman of the Year” Award. On Jan. 29, 2010, her illness forced her to retire prematurely.

Christie supported many local charitable and community-based organizations, particularly those benefiting youths. She leaves behind a strong legacy for prosecutors who strive to be as exceptional as she was inside and outside the courtroom. Her death is a tragic loss to the California criminal justice system and the community in which she lived and served. 

Christie is survived by her husband, Gary Stanley; her mother, Jeanette Claycamp; her children, Renee Edman of Lompoc and Dawn Wright of Valencia; her stepchildren, Mark Stanley, Ryan Stanley and Tami Millican; her grandchildren, Colby Edman, Cayden Edman, Kinsley Edman, Nolan Tooley and Nicholas Thomas; her stepgrandchildren, Lacey Millican, Lauren Millican and Kelcee Millican; and her great granddaughter, Kahli. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Claycamp, and her father, Gerheard Henry Claycamp.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Christie Stanley Memorial Education Fund at Community Bank of Santa Maria.

