Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:56 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies to Host Anniversary Gala

The community is invited to the Santa Barbara nonprofit's May 13 celebration

By Hether Briggs | April 27, 2010 | 6:12 p.m.

Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies will mark its first anniversary with BrainCare for Life: A Community Initiative Gala at 5:30 p.m. May 13 at its facility at 2409 De la Vina St.

The event, hosted by Mr. Santa Barbara himself, Larry Crandell, will include remarks from UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang, Cottage Health System President and CEO Ron Werft and Mayor Helene Schneider.

There will be an array of art, music, wine and food, as well as a silent auction to raise funds for the nonprofit center to support its scholarship program, which provides assistance to those who cannot afford the costs of the program and who are in great need.

CFIT, a first-in-the-nation center based in Santa Barbara, recently opened its doors to work toward preventing, slowing down or stopping the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of cognitive decline. It offers a novel approach toward both delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and slowing its course.

Located in a living room-like setting near Cottage Hospital, the CFIT program is based on state-of-the-art knowledge about the most effective interventions. CFIT takes a broad, multidisciplinary team approach through which clients have access to a variety of interventions, including medical expertise, cognitive training programs, exercise programs, diet, supplements, genetics, music therapy and social services — all based in an information rich environment steeped in the latest research.

The clinic, headed by world-renowned neurologist Kenneth Kosik, who also co-directs the Neuroscience Research Institute at UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, strives to bring all the tools necessary for lifelong brain health and promotes successful aging in collaboration with many other area nonprofit agencies.

To RSVP for the gala, call 805.899.7777 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here for more information.

— Hether Briggs represents Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 