Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies to Host Anniversary Gala

Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies will mark its first anniversary with BrainCare for Life: A Community Initiative Gala at 5:30 p.m. May 13 at its facility at 2409 De la Vina St.

The event, hosted by Mr. Santa Barbara himself, Larry Crandell, will include remarks from UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang, Cottage Health System President and CEO Ron Werft and Mayor Helene Schneider.

There will be an array of art, music, wine and food, as well as a silent auction to raise funds for the nonprofit center to support its scholarship program, which provides assistance to those who cannot afford the costs of the program and who are in great need.

CFIT, a first-in-the-nation center based in Santa Barbara, recently opened its doors to work toward preventing, slowing down or stopping the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of cognitive decline. It offers a novel approach toward both delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and slowing its course.

Located in a living room-like setting near Cottage Hospital, the CFIT program is based on state-of-the-art knowledge about the most effective interventions. CFIT takes a broad, multidisciplinary team approach through which clients have access to a variety of interventions, including medical expertise, cognitive training programs, exercise programs, diet, supplements, genetics, music therapy and social services — all based in an information rich environment steeped in the latest research.

The clinic, headed by world-renowned neurologist Kenneth Kosik, who also co-directs the Neuroscience Research Institute at UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, strives to bring all the tools necessary for lifelong brain health and promotes successful aging in collaboration with many other area nonprofit agencies.

To RSVP for the gala, call 805.899.7777 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here for more information.

— Hether Briggs represents Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies.