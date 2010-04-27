Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

IRS Seeks Volunteers for Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

The deadline to apply to the federal advisory committee is Friday

By Raphael Tulino | April 27, 2010 | 3:09 p.m.

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking civic-minded volunteers to serve on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel, a federal advisory committee that listens to taxpayers, identifies key issues and makes recommendations for improving IRS service.

“The feedback and suggestions that the TAP provides us from the taxpayer’s point of view are important to sound tax administration,” IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman said.

The TAP provides a forum for taxpayers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to raise concerns about IRS service and offer suggestions for improvement. The TAP reports annually to the secretary of the Treasury, the IRS commissioner and the national taxpayer advocate. The Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, an independent organization within the IRS, provides oversight and funding for the TAP.

“In trying to comply with an increasingly complex tax system, taxpayers may find they need different services from the IRS,” said Nina Olson, national taxpayer advocate. “The TAP is vital because it provides the IRS with the taxpayer’s perspective and recommendations for improvements that will help the IRS to deliver the best possible service to assist taxpayers in meeting their tax obligations.”

To be a member of the TAP, you must be a U.S. citizen, current with your federal tax obligations, able to commit 300 to 500 hours during the year and able to pass an FBI criminal background check. New TAP members will serve a three-year term starting in December. Anyone chosen as an alternate member will be considered to fill any vacancies that open in their area during the next two years.

The TAP is seeking members in the following locations: California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Washington.

Applications for TAP will be accepted through Friday. Click here for an application. For more information about TAP or the application process, call toll-free 888.912.1227.

— Raphael Tulino is an IRS media relations coordinator for Southern California and Nevada.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 