Letter to the Editor: Deport Lawbreakers Now
By Kevin O'Connor | April 27, 2010 | 8:59 p.m.
The immigration law now in Arizona needs to be law in California, and these lawbreakers need to be arrested and deported now. The state of California has been bankrupted both financially and morally by our liberal leaders in power.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
