Maps.com Promotes Sarah Sinclair to President and CEO

Sarah Sinclair has been promoted to president and CEO of Maps.com, a leading provider of mapping products for business, education and consumers, the Goleta-based company announced Monday.

Sinclair has been client services manager with the privately held company’s Classified Concepts division since 2007, following a 20-year career in the newspaper industry.

“Maps.com is a diversified, growing company,” company chairman Bob Temkin said. “We are excited to have someone with Sarah’s vision and management skills, whose leadership can maximize the full potential of our unique company.”

Sinclair, who also has been elected to Maps.com’s board of directors, will lead a management team covering all of the group’s divisions, including Custom Mapping, Education and the Maps.com online store.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks,” Sinclair told Noozhawk on Monday.

“I am delighted to be working with such a forward-thinking chairman and a talented team with the enthusiasm and drive to succeed,” she said. “The group already serves a range of diverse markets and I am thrilled to meet the challenge of pushing the boundaries even further.”

Founded in 1991 as Magellan Geographix, Maps.com has four primary business divisions:

» Business and Consumer Web Site. Maps.com has more than 10,000 products, including wall maps, globes, atlases and online mapping tools. An affiliate network of more than 3,000 Web publishers extends its reach around the world.

» Mapping Services. A broad range of businesses rely on Maps.com’s custom map creation, digital content licensing and publishing services.

» Maps101 Online Education Program. Developed in 1998, the Maps101 program was one of the first online subscription services to supplement and compliment K-12 schools’ traditional history, social studies and geography curriculum materials. The Web-based interactive database includes teacher lesson plans, geography tools, online learning games, dynamic interactive map modules, and more than 4,000 viewable and printable history, thematic, reference, outline, current events and animated maps.

» Classified Concepts. This newspaper-focused division provides revenue-generating locator map programs for more than 70 newspapers with a total circulation of more than 10 million.

Before joining Maps.com, Sinclair was advertising director at the Santa Barbara News-Press, where she received the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual Community Service Award and the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association’s Innovative Solutions Award. The 1985 graduate of UCSB is a former president of the Western Classified Advertising Association.

