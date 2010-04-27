Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: UCSB Opera Theatre Delivers Charming ‘Così’

The cast and orchestra were a fine fit in performing the modern-dress version

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | April 27, 2010 | 3:35 p.m.

Wolfgang Mozart’s evergreen Così Fan Tutte (“All Women Are Like That”) was the ideal spring offering of the UCSB Opera Theatre last weekend.

In three performances at Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall on campus, the modern-dress, English-language version featured a fine double cast and a redoubtable live orchestra, under the baton of Richard Rintoul.

The Sunday matinee included Paul Sahue as a suave Don Alfonso; Adam Phillips and Daniel Tuutau as the swains Ferrando and Guglielmo, respectively; and the exquisite voices of Annie Thompson as Fiordiligi and Helena von Rueden as Dorabella.

The libretto was written by Lorenzo da Ponte and is more soufflé than sachertorte. The two young men are sure their young ladies are faithful; Alfonso, the cad, is set upon proving the girls are nothing of the kind, and the high jinks that follow are merry. Each swain woos the lady belonging to the other, and the girls are responsive indeed.

In addition to the aforementioned fine performances, Alissa Favero sang the role of the maid Despina, Alfonso’s henchwoman in the scheme. She was fierce and funny and in glorious voice, including a turn as a shifty “lawyer” who persuades the girls to sign marriage contracts — with the wrong fiancés. Favero will receive her master’s degree in music at the university in June.

Thompson and von Rueden are also in the master’s program, and the latter has the distinction of serving as co-conductor of the UCSB Men’s and Women’s Choruses, as well as choral director of the Santa Barbara First Congregational Church. Thompson will be in Italy this summer, singing with The Professional Advantage opera program.

Besides the glorious music, this Così rang a clever change on the traditional opera goings-on. Phillips and Tuutau, in order to disguise their aristocratic sides while wooing the girls, wore baggy shorts and Hawaiian shirts and presented themselves as pool cleaners. This lowly estate didn’t harm their chances with the two young women, and the whole thing was played out on a stage set with modern furniture and flooded with glorious California sunlight.

The two young men study with Benjamin Brecher in UCSB’s master’s program and have appeared in a number of local venues. Phillips was the splendid soloist in the recent Beatles show “Love, Love, Love.” Tuutau starred in William Kraft’s Red Azalea, among other recent roles.

The stage director was Simon Williams, the music director was Benjamin Brecher, and Mark Somerfield created the scenery and lighting design. The alternate cast on Saturday included Andrew Padgett as Don Alfonso, Rebecca Monroe as Fiordiligi, Tamora Pellica as Dorabella and Meghan Joyce as Despina. Members of the chorus, wittily clad in chinos and striped polo shirts, were Kristen Tansey, Claire Danielson, Erica Nagashima, Jenna Rydz, Hannah Downie, Ericka Janian, Angky Budiardjono and Matt Broatch.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 