Teen Girls Report Indecent Exposure Incident in Goleta

The sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect and his vehicle

Two 14-year-old girls reported about 5:30 p.m. Monday that a man driving a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, exposed himself to them at San Bergamo and San Rossano drives in Goleta.

The girls said they noticed a man following them as he drove slowly on San Bergamo. He then drove slowly past them, and as he looked at them, he lifted his waist area above the driver’s-side door panel and exposed his genitals.

The man continued down the street, and a short time later, he started following the girls again. This time, as he drove slowly past them, the girls noticed that the man had removed his shirt before exposing himself to them a second time.

The girls described the man as a Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old with short brown hair and a medium build. He was unshaven.

One of the girls went home and told her father, who went looking for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect and his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.