Workshop Offers Three Days with Three Poets Laureate

Spend three days with three poets laureate during the 10th Annual Santa Barbara Summer Poetry Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2 at Westmont College.

The workshop is for all levels of poetry writers. Enrollment is limited to 25 to ensure generous attention to all.

It is led by Perie Longo, Santa Barbara poet laureate 2007-09, with David Starkey current poet laureate, and Barry Spacks, Santa Barbara’s first poet laureate from 2005-07.

The guest speaker will be Tim Green, editor of Rattle Magazine, discussing “The Game of Getting Published.”

— Carol DeCanio is a local poet.