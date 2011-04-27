Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Amtrak California Awarded $100 Million Federal Grant for Upgrades

New equipment will help meet demand for San Joaquin and Pacific Surfliner corridors

By Matt Rocco for Caltrans | April 27, 2011 | 7:49 p.m.

The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded the California Department of Transportation $100 million to purchase new equipment on Amtrak California trains that service the San Joaquin and Pacific Surfliner rail corridors.

“California has seen a 60 percent increase in ridership in the last decade on the San Joaquin and Pacific Surfliner corridors,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said. “This grant will allow us to meet the growing needs of rail passengers in California and continue providing an alternate choice for travel in the state.”

The award will allow Caltrans to add to its fleet and address future growth in Amtrak California rail travel. The new bilevel equipment includes 27 new cars — nine will replace single-level equipment used on the Pacific Surfliner, and 18 will allow for growth on both the San Joaquin and Pacific Surfliner corridors.

The grant was funded through federal fiscal year 2010 appropriations provided for high speed and intercity passenger rail. This particular project is the first to be authorized under the Next Generation design standards in the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act that were developed to primarily promote the creation of a pool of standardized equipment for Amtrak and the states to use in various state-sponsored rail corridors.

— Matt Rocco represents Caltrans.

 
