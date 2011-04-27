Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Case Continued for Suspects in Fatal Beating of Santa Barbara Man

Four men accused in last year's death of George Ied appear in court

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 27, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

Four men accused of beating a Santa Barbara man to death appeared Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where their case was continued for further scheduling.

Store clerk George Ied, 37, was severely beaten in October of last year and left to die on the sidewalk while walking from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street, to his home on Punta Gorda Street.

Ied died several days later after being placed on life support at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Police said Ied had no criminal history and was not affiliated with a gang.

Brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra, and Steven Santana and Michael Cardenas are facing charges of murder with gang enhancement and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang.

Ismael Parra also is charged with assault on a police officer and battery. Miguel Parra is charged with violating probation and resisting arrest. Santana is charged with violating probation and battery.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignment last year. Their case was continued Monday until May 17, according to prosecutor Hans Almgren.

Santa Barbara police say what prompted the attack is unknown, but that they believe the four men — all with known gang affiliations — are responsible. The Parra brothers had been released from prison for crimes uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and had returned to the community.

Cardenas was also recently indicted in another case that occurred just blocks away from Ied’s beating. Cardenas and Augustine Cruz are accused of beating Dustin Kor, who suffered a serious brain injury after being attacked on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside on the night of Nov. 20, 2009. Another man was robbed just minuted before Kor was beaten, and his case is also included in the indictment. That case will be back in court on Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

