Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Assemblyman Williams Goes Direct-Mail Route, Spending More Than $32,000 So Far

His $263,000 expense allowance covers postage to communicate with constituents

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 28, 2011 | 12:40 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams has embraced direct mail as a way to inform constituents of local events and has spent $32,335.26 on five mailings during the first four months of his term.

The postage funds come from his $263,000 annual expense allowance, according to Rules Committee chief administrative officer Jon Waldie.

The largest mailing, sent Jan. 13, cost $12,154.71 and went out 61,644 households.

Staffer James Joyce III said Williams uses the mailings as the primary way to announce events and to get people to RSVP. Recently, mailings were sent to 35th District voters regarding town hall meetings on the state budget, open houses and information about Cal Grants.

The State Assembly approves all mailings going out, and the amount members spend on mass mailings is an individual preference, Waldie said.

He said some prefer to send out mailings to their constituents, and some find it’s more efficient to hire additional staff and have them around the district to help constituents.

Williams spends $14,833 per month on salaries for all four of his staff members out of that allowance, according to information gathered through the Legislative Open Records Act. They operate out of the Capitol office and district offices in Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

Williams’ predecessor, Pedro Nava, served from 2004 to 2010 and sent out 57 mailings during his tenure. Some were sent to just 200 addresses, and the largest went out to 80,000, for a total cost of $249,574.63.

The $263,000 allowance is used for travel, staff salaries and office expenses and has been in operation for about 10 years, when the amount dropped from $275,000, Waldie said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 