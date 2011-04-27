Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Couple Arrested on Drug-Dealing Charges

Detectives recover marijuana, hash and rock cocaine from a residence

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 27, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

Mitchell Andrew Poindexter

A Santa Barbara County couple are in jail after being arrested in Lompoc on drug-related charges.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives began investigating 49-year-old Mitchell Andrew Poindexter more than one month ago after receiving information that he was dealing drugs.

On Tuesday, detectives conducted a parole search of Poindexter at his home in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane in Lompoc, Sugars said.

Poindexter’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Lorraine Victoria Moreno, who also lives at the residence, was with him at the time of the parole search.

During the search, both suspects were found to be in possession of marijuana and hash for sale, according to Sugars.

Lorraine Victoria Moreno

He said Moreno was also found to be in possession of a large amount of rock cocaine packaged for sales (16.4 grams, over 43 individually packaged rocks).

Both subjects were booked into the Lompoc Jail without incident on charges of possession of marijuana for sale.

Moreno was also charged with possession of rock cocaine for sale and is being held on $30,000 bail. Poindexter is being held on a no-bail parole violation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

