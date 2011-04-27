Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Raytheon Announces Layoffs, Plans to Move Some Goleta Operations Out of State

But in a letter to employees, the company says it's committed to maintaining a strong local presence

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 27, 2011 | 8:55 p.m.

Raytheon employees were informed Wednesday that one of the company’s divisions will see layoffs and be moving its operations to other states.

A letter was reportedly sent out by General Manager Scott Jackson, a copy of which was sent to Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple calls to the company were not returned.

The company’s Tactical Airborne Systems and Electronic Warfare division, or TAS-EW, learned that the move eventually will directly affect 114 employees, as well as some support employees.

Layoffs are expected to begin as early as June and continue through the rest of the year. Moving production to sites in Dallas, Texas, and Forest, Miss., is expected to be completed by the end of 2011.

Employees were informed Wednesday by officials at Raytheon’s Space and Airborne Systems that most manufacturing, assembly, test and sustainment activities for electronic warfare programs at its Goleta site will be moving to other Raytheon facilities.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one we do not make lightly,” the email read. “To better position SAS for growth in today’s economic and market environment, we must improve efficiency and increase competitiveness.”

The company recently laid off nearly 50 employees in its Vision Systems department. Despite that, the letter assured employees that the company is committed to a strong presence in Goleta, as well as the future of the TAS-EW division.

“We continue to see electronic warfare as a growth area, and with this change we anticipate being able to provide better value to our customers, thereby bolstering long-term growth and opportunity,” the letter read. “Affected employees will receive severance benefits in accordance with Raytheon standard policy, as well as additional support such as outplacement and career counseling services.”

Specific information about the move said that the ACES, ALR-69A, ALR-67(V)3, Decoy, IMPLC and various sustainment programs will be moving to the company’s Forest, Miss., site. The microelectronics center will move to the Dallas, Texas, site, and the company’s integration and test for the PAWS-2 program will relocate from Goleta “to another facility to be determined based on business outlook.”

Program offices, engineering and other functional support will remain in Goleta, the letter stated.

“During this transition period, I know each of you will treat each other respectfully and fulfill your professional responsibilities to the best of your abilities,” the letter read.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

