Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Senior Rachel Venturino Wins National Scholarship

She is one of 100 selected from 3,000 applicants to receive a $1,000 college award

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | April 27, 2011 | 3:44 p.m.

San Marcos High School senior Rachel Venturino has been named a recipient of a NASSP/Herff Jones Principal’s Leadership Award scholarship, co-sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and Herff Jones Inc.

Rachel Venturino
Rachel Venturino

One hundred national state PLA winners were chosen from among more than 3,000 applications. Each state winner will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

“We have a number of amazing seniors here at San Marcos, and we are very proud of Rachel and her accomplishments,” San Marcos Principal Norm Clevenger said. “She is going to do some amazing things in life.”

Participating high school principals from across the country could nominate one senior high student to compete in this year’s program. Winners were selected on the basis of their leadership skills, participation in service organizations and clubs, achievements in the arts and sciences, employment experience and academic record. They also were required to write an essay.

“The qualities recognized by the PLA scholarship and demonstrated by Rachel have never been more important than now. Academic excellence represents an aspiration for all students, leadership exemplifies an essential skill to possess in the 21st century, and service to others symbolizes the spirit of America,” NASSP Executive Director Gerald Tirozzi said. “Students like Rachel stand out to bravely face the challenges of today and lead us to a better tomorrow.”

In recognizing leadership in co-curricular activities as well as academic performance, the PLA scholarship program recognizes the importance for a well-rounded education. Co-curricular activities are an essential part of the school curriculum.

While at San Marcos, Venturino has been senior class president and president of the Earth Club. The club received two $5,000 national environmental grants under Venturino’s leadership. The Alliance for Climate Education awarded the Earth Club the funds to install filtered water stations on campus for refilling reusable water bottles in an effort to reduce the number of plastic water bottles discarded daily. San Marcos was the first school in the area to receive the refilling stations.

The award was a result of a project in which the Earth Club joined forces with the school’s special-education students, students at La Colina Junior High, Santa Barbara Junior High, Santa Barbara High School and UCSB’s Environmental Affairs Board to collect 3,500 plastic water bottles over a three-month period. The bottles, which represent the number thrown away in the United States every five seconds, were displayed at Santa Barbara’s 40th annual Earth Day festivities.

The water bottle “sculpture” was the winning project for both the Alliance for Climate Education grant and a $5,000 grand prize from DoSomething.org’s national competition “Increase Your Green.” This spring, as part of the Earth Club’s recycling effort, Venturino led the Earth Club to begin a terracycle project at San Marcos, where items such as chip bags, yogurt containers, drink pouches and other items, which are not usually recyclable, are sent to a special recycling center. This fall she plans to attend UCLA to study economics.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 