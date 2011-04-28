‘Follow the Yellow Brick Road’ to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Annual event lights up the Earl Warren Showgrounds with rides, food and entertainment for the whole family

The 2011 edition of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo opened Wednesday and will run daily through Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The theme this year is “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” as it traverses from the parking area to the fairgrounds and snakes its way past food booths, exhibits, rides and the midway.

There is an assortment of entertainment for all ages and genres. Wednesday featured a Michael Jackson tribute with a reasonable facsimile of the King of Pop on hand to perform some of Jackson’s greatest songs.

I had a chance to spend a few minutes with Jeffery Perez, aka MJ, and he walks, talks and looks the part. During the intermission of his performance, there was a Wizard of Oz costume contest, although I didn’t get the merger of the King of Pop with The Wizard of Oz, except that the real Jackson was probably a friend of Dorothy’s.

This year also features Twisted Fusion freestyle motocross on Thursday, Racing Pigs on Saturday and Sunday, the Santa Barbara Open Powerlifting Championships on Saturday, and Jose Manuel Figueroa, Carmen Jara and El Zorro Estrada on Sunday.

Click here for a complete listing of entertainment, exhibits, schedules and events for the whole family.



A fun time is guaranteed for all. As you will soon learn, “we are not in Kansas.”

— John Conroy is a contributing photographer and writer for Noozhawk. See more of his work at www.johnconroyimages.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.