The Arts Fund Issues Call for Entries for Individual Artist Awards

Cash prizes will be awarded; the submission deadline is June 11

By Catherine Gee for The Arts Fund | April 27, 2011 | 1:06 p.m.

The Arts Fund has announced that the 2011 Individual Artist Awards (IAA) application is now available on its website.

Artists can also receive applications and more information by calling 805.965.7321 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Individual Artist Awards Program is open to Santa Barbara County visual, literary and performing artists age 18 or older who have resided in the county since Aug. 1, 2010, and have not previously won an Individual Artist Award from The Arts Fund. The submission deadline is June 11.

The Arts Fund’s Individual Artist Awards Program identifies and rewards artistic excellence in Santa Barbara County. Now in its 22nd year, this celebrated program has awarded more than $160,000 in cash prizes and showcased the work of 129 artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. Funded entirely through private donations, the IAA is a vital component in sustaining the artistic vitality of the community.

2011 Individual Artist Awards will be offered in 2-D Figurative Works, Printmaking and Music: Solo Vocal. Winners in each category will receive a $2,000 cash prize.

Visual arts winners are given a solo-exhibition in The Arts Fund Gallery. The 2011 Solo Vocal winner will give a public performance in Santa Barbara. All IAA winners and honorable mention recipients will be invited to participate in a group exhibition and award ceremony sponsored by The Arts Fund on Sept. 10.

Jurors for the 2011 Individual Artist Award Program include John Nava, Pamela Kendall Schiffer, Ruth Price, Melanie Lancon, Nicholas Price and Molly Concannon. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2011 IAA.

For more information on the 2011 Individual Artist Awards or other Arts Fund programs, call 805.965.7321.

— Catherine Gee is program director for The Arts Fund.

