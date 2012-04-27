Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Free Energy Upgrade Workshop Helps ‘emPower’ Homeowners

The next community event will be held Tuesday in Carpinteria

By Jenny Aurit for Santa Barbara County's emPowerSBC | April 27, 2012 | 2:34 p.m.

Santa Barbara County homeowners looking for a smart way to put their tax refund checks to work attended a home energy upgrade workshop and enjoyed a free barbecue Thursday at the Solvang Veterans’ Memorial Hall courtesy of emPowerSBC.

Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC and its partners provided homeowners information and access to low-interest financing, qualified contractors and big utility rebates — all aimed at helping them make energy-efficient and cost-saving changes to their homes. The workshop also introduced homeowners to qualified contractors who are ready to get started on helping them achieve savings and energy efficiency.

In addition to energy saving, increased home comfort and creating a greener environment, the emPowerSBC program is creating local jobs by providing qualified contractors with access to interested clients.

“It is great to see so many county homeowners showing up at our workshop series, eager to learn about how they can upgrade their homes with emPowerSBC’s low-cost loans, as well as receiving high-dollar utility rebates and gaining access to qualified, licensed contractors,” said Angie Hacker, program manager at emPowerSBC.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners CoastHills Credit Union, licensed contractors and our local utility companies for helping us bring this important event to Santa Ynez homeowners.”

The next event will be held May 1 in Carpinteria. Click here for more information, or call 805.568.3566.

— Jenny Aurit is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 