Free Energy Upgrade Workshop Helps ‘emPower’ Homeowners

Santa Barbara County homeowners looking for a smart way to put their tax refund checks to work attended a home energy upgrade workshop and enjoyed a free barbecue Thursday at the Solvang Veterans’ Memorial Hall courtesy of emPowerSBC.

Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC and its partners provided homeowners information and access to low-interest financing, qualified contractors and big utility rebates — all aimed at helping them make energy-efficient and cost-saving changes to their homes. The workshop also introduced homeowners to qualified contractors who are ready to get started on helping them achieve savings and energy efficiency.

In addition to energy saving, increased home comfort and creating a greener environment, the emPowerSBC program is creating local jobs by providing qualified contractors with access to interested clients.

“It is great to see so many county homeowners showing up at our workshop series, eager to learn about how they can upgrade their homes with emPowerSBC’s low-cost loans, as well as receiving high-dollar utility rebates and gaining access to qualified, licensed contractors,” said Angie Hacker, program manager at emPowerSBC.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners CoastHills Credit Union, licensed contractors and our local utility companies for helping us bring this important event to Santa Ynez homeowners.”

The next event will be held May 1 in Carpinteria. Click here for more information, or call 805.568.3566.

— Jenny Aurit is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.