Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Shows a Lot of Brass

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s second free concert this month will happen at 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 28, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The concert’s program and participating members are as follows: Contrapunctus IX, (from Art of the Fugue) by Johann Sebastian Bach and Italian Postcards by Raymond Burkhart, performed by the Maurice Faulkner Brass Quintet; Infinite Ascent by Erik Morales and O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen, performed by the Suzanne Faulkner Horn Choir (Steven Gross, music director); the Hungarian Peasant Suite by Béla Bartók, played by Mary Jo Hartle on flute, and Betty Oberacker on piano; and the String Quartet in A-Minor, Opus 51, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, performed by the Channel Islands String Quartet (Irving Weinstein and Ted Lucas on violins, Diana Ray-Goodman on viola and Ervin Klinkon on cello).

This program underscores a contemporary boom in brass ensembles, chamber- and concert hall-sized. It is based, I think, not only on the notable proliferation of brilliant and accessible original scores, but also on a flood of ingenious transcriptions of everything from a Thomas Tallis motet to a Lennon-McCartney ballad.

Typically, brass will discover a dignity in the piece that has been previously overlooked. And brass is nothing if not lucid, even transparent, in its delineation of musical architecture.

