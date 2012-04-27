Memorial Service Set for Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s David Bisol

Museum establishes the David S. Bisol Memorial Fund to continue his legacy

A memorial service for David Bisol, executive director of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6 in the courtyard of the museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.

Bisol died last Saturday of injuries suffered in a recent accident. He was 60.

Contributions in memory of Bisol may be made to the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s Stow House Restoration Project, in honor of his love of Rancho La Patera and Stow House. Mail to Goleta Valley Historical Society, 304 North Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117.

The David S. Bisol Memorial Fund has been established by the Santa Barbara Historical Museum to continue his legacy of “building a future worth remembering.” Donations may be sent to136 E. De la Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Bisol, who grew up in Goleta, joined the museum as a junior historian, served as its curator for 17 years and, in 2007, was appointed executive director.

Douglas Diller has been named acting executive director of the museum.

