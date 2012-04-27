Monroe Elementary Principal Turns Superhero for a Day

When Monroe Elementary School Principal Celeste Darga entered Friday morning’s assembly, the audience of about 500 students erupted in cheers and laughter.
As promised, Principal Darga donned a superhero suit because the students successfully reached — and exceeded — their $12,000 jog-a-thon goal. In fact, the students raised $14,500 for the school’s math and science programs.
Student Audrey Gronquist raised the most money in the jog-a-thon, so she served as “Principal for the Day.”
— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.