Santa Barbara Jewish Festival to Honor Israeli Independence, Jewish Heritage

Free event Sunday at Oak Park will offer an afternoon of live entertainment, cultural cuisine and speeches by local elected officials

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave. The event celebrates Israel’s 64th Independence Day and the local Jewish community.

This free festival offers two stages, musical performances, cultural cuisine and speeches from local elected officials.

Program highlights include musical performances by “The Prince of Kosher Gospel,” Joshua Nelson, Jared Stein, Kalinka, The Temple Band and Shir Chadash Adult and Youth Choirs of Congregation B’nai B’rith, both led by Cantor Mark Childs, and others.

In addition to live entertainment, local groups and vendors — such as McConnell’s Ice Cream, Sababa It’s All Good Catering and the B’nai B’rith Lodge — will serve ice cream, kabobs, sandwiches, beer and wine.

But the festival offers more than just activities, food and fun. Festival proceeds will go toward the Jewish Federation’s programs, such as “The Portraits of Survival” and “Upstanders” exhibits, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Jewish Family Service, Young Adult Division and Women’s Division.

In honor of Israel’s 64th Independence Day, a representative from the Israeli Consulate’s office in Los Angeles will give a speech.

Click here for more information about the 2012 Santa Barbara Jewish Festival, or call the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara at 805.957.1115.

