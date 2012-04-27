Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Hosting Free Dental Clinic

Extractions, fillings and cleanings will be available at Saturday's event

This Saturday, April 28, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Ventura Counties Dental Care Foundation, will hold a free dental clinic at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Eastside Family Dental Clinic, 923 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and other dental professionals from the community will provide patients of all ages with free services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions and oral health education.

The main goal of the event is to relieve pain and infection. Extractions, fillings and cleanings will be provided. Cosmetic dentistry, braces, crowns, dentures or root canal treatments will not be available. Each patient will receive only one service (cleaning, filling or extraction), so that pain can be relieved for the greatest number of patients.

This clinic is free and offered to the whole community because the Santa Barbara Ventura Counties Dental Care Foundation and SBNC realize that dental services are not financially feasible for many in the community in this economy. Many volunteers are donating their time and expertise to provide dental services.

Direct Relief International has donated 100 Oral Care kits to be distributed to patients at this event.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.