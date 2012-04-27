Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Foundation Reports Raising More Than $400,000

With matching grant of $250,000, foundation is closing in on fundraising goal

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 27, 2012

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has raised $402,500 toward its goal with only days left in the Campaign for Student Success, executive director Vanessa Patterson said at Thursday’s SBCC Board of Trustees meeting.

For its annual six-week fundraising campaign, with a goal of $750,000, the foundation improved its donor base by 100 percent and had 33 faculty members set up teams and invite people, she added.

With an anonymous $250,000 matching grant factored in, the foundation is nearing its goal for the drive, which ends Monday night. The last big push will a phone-bank effort from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, according to a publicist for the foundation.

Also on Thursday, before the trustees went into closed session to discuss picking the college’s president, they honored some of the longest-serving and most dedicated.

Acting President/Superintendent Jack Friedlander awarded plaques to the annual faculty lecturer and classified employee of the year.

Kathleen O’Connor, associate professor of physical education, was chosen as lecturer of the year and gave a memorable faculty lecture about the history of athletics titled, “Were Ancient Greeks Really ‘Dumb Jocks’?: A sound mind in a healthy body.”

Friedlander said the campus community is still talking about that lecture.

Continuing Education’s assessment coordinator, Argelia Aguilera, was named classified employee of the year for her dedication to new students in what is often their first foray into higher education, a colleague said. She has been an SBCC employee for 20 years, working at the English as a Second Language office and then moving to the Wake Center.

Honorable mention went to Raquel Alvarado, English as a Second Language; Adrienne Betty, community services/risk management; Tracy Reynolds, chemistry; and Jennifer Robinson, information technology.

Honorable mention went to Raquel Alvarado, English as a Second Language; Adrienne Betty, community services/risk management; Tracy Reynolds, chemistry; and Jennifer Robinson, information technology.

