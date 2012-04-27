Special Champions Compete in Track-and-Field Competition at SBCC

More than 200 athletes from 25 classes train for months for the annual Special Olympics School Games

Students from throughout Santa Barbara County gathered at SBCC on Friday for the Special Olympics School Games track and field events.

With each school wearing matching T-shirts, the SBCC track was a rainbow of colors as hundreds of athletes competed for medals, cheered on by volunteers, teachers and parents.

Special education and adapted physical education teachers have been helping children train for months, and more than 100 volunteers helped organize the events.

At the throwing events, volunteer Virginie Destamque had hugs and high-fives ready for the children after they tossed tennis balls as far as they could. One Peabody Charter School student threw way beyond the two measuring tapes laid out on the ground, getting himself a round of applause from the crowd.

On the straight-away of the track, elementary school and secondary school students competed separately in races all morning. The youngest students ran toward cheering crowds of parents and teachers as fellow students held signs and waved pom-poms from the sidelines.

The warm weather was a relief after rain earlier in the week. Mountain View School students had gone to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on Thursday and got rained on, so Friday’s sunny skies were a welcome sight, one Mountain View School volunteer said.

More than 200 elementary and secondary school students from 25 classes participated in the Special Olympics Santa Barbara School Games.

