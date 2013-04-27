Harris Sherline: Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association Plays Vital Role

How many people on the Central Coast know what the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association is and what it does, or knows someone who is involved with the organization?

My guess is, not many.

The SBCTA, of which I am a member of the Board of Directors, is a “nonpartisan citizen’s advocacy group committed to promoting lower taxes and efficiency in government.” It is tasked with following city, county, state, education and special district issues “in an effort to promote the most economical use of our tax dollars.” Its “goal is to work cooperatively with government officials to achieve a strong, balanced economy for Santa Barbara County and the various cities” in the county.

“The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association understands how important it is to our community and our economic future to provide our students, teachers and schools for the support they need to be successful. ... We owe it to our children to continue providing them with the tools they need to be competitive in a 21st-century global economy. ... SBCTA has supported over $200 million in local school bonds throughout the county, including Santa Barbara City College and Allan Hancock College ... (and) has also led the fight against some school bond measures when the board determined that was in the best interest of local taxpayers.”

The SBCTA is one of the most respected and influential organizations in Santa Barbara County. According to a countywide survey, when residents were asked which community organization influences them on matters of importance to their community, the SBCTA came out on top.

Fifty-four percent of survey respondents listed the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association as the most influential community group on matters most important to them. Indeed, today, the association has more influence than the League of Women Voters, the Sierra Club, the Environmental Defense Center, the Citizens Planning Association and Get Oil Out! (GOO). The SBCTA out-polled GOO and CPA 54 percent to 39 percent and 54 percent to 35 percent, respectively.

Perhaps more than at any time in the organization’s history, the SBCTA plays a vital role in how local governments throughout our county make fiscal decisions. This is especially true with respect to spending and raising taxes.

The organization recently persuaded the county Board of Supervisors to create a commission to study reforms to the county’s employee pension program, and we brought major media attention to this issue in a widely covered news conference held on the steps of the county Administration Building in Santa Barbara.

The SBCTA is currently preparing a major study of economic vitality programs — which ones work, which ones don’t and the best approach for Santa Barbara County. This paper will speak truth to power and touch on the value of oil and gas development, including onshore oil production.

SBCTA’s website is www.sbcta.org, and it is worth visiting for detailed information about the organization, where you will find the following message: “Thank you for visiting the online resource for the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association (SBCTA). We are a nonpartisan citizens advocacy group committed to promoting lower taxes and efficiency in the administration of public business. ... We keep a watchful eye on city, county, state, education and special district issues in an effort to promote the most economical use of our tax dollars. Our goal is to work cooperatively with government officials to achieve a strong, balanced economy for Santa Barbara County. ... Within this site, you will find a variety of information related to taxes, the economy, government, environmental issues and public education.”

In addition to its advocacy for taxpayers at the county Board of Supervisors and City Council meetings, the SBCTA is “heavily involved in opposing the state’s new ‘fire tax’” and “is partnering with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association to legally challenge the recently assessed Rural Area Fire Suppression Tax.” In the view of the SBCTA, “The worst part of this illegal tax is the state is providing you absolutely nothing in regards to greater fire protection for paying this tax ...”

If you are interested in seeing this community “watchdog” group in action, it usually meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang.

The meetings are generally open to the public, who are encouraged to attend. No advance notice is required, although it is a good idea to let executive director Joe Armendariz know. You can email him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Harris Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.