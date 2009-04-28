Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Earth’

The beauty of creation is ingeniously photographed in this full-length film

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | April 28, 2009 | 11:13 a.m.

2 Stars — Shallow

Disneynature’s Earth is a full-length version of the 2006 TV documentary series Planet Earth. Taking some of the most beautiful footage of the natural wonders of our planet, the film focuses on the animal world in its ironic, tragic and comedic nature. Although the violent deaths are removed, the hunter and the hunted are emphasized. When it comes to climate change, the political controversy on the cause is removed, but the film repeatedly emphasizes the effects of the change.

Narrated in America by James Earl Jones and in England by Patrick Stewart, the narration is interesting but shallow. Explaining the unique characteristics of our planet to sustain life with its exact orbit and tilt, the film avoids either the assumptions of evolutionary language or the wonders of theistic creation. The film also avoids the scientific explanations often included in a documentary studying life on our planet. The end result is a rather bland film with moments of exquisite beauty.

The movement of the film follows a calendar year. Starting the first of January in the Arctic, where winter has frozen water and land, the film progresses throughout the year and the seasons into an Antarctic summer and back for fall. But this simple movement is not rigid and the time photography showing all four seasons of a deciduous forest, or the thawing and freezing of the Antarctic in a moment, are engaging.

In this film we share the life of a polar bear family, with the father succumbing in solitude while his cubs continue his genetic life; a herd of elephants that struggles across the wastelands of Africa on a migration to the fertile delta; a humpback whale and her calf as they travel from the tropical waters of the calf’s birth to the frigid waters of their winter home; a tropical bird with its flamboyant but ineffectual mating dance; a pride of lions joining together to bring down a grown elephant; and much more.

The only creature painstakingly avoided in the film are human beings. Only in the credits do we see the ingenuity of the human photographers who create this beautiful film. It is one of the best parts of the film.

As a remake of the TV series, many of the scenes are familiar, but the overall beauty of our planet is incontestable. Earth is a tribute to this beautiful creation in which we live.

Discussion:

» The focus on the father polar bear’s plight seems contrived. Do you agree? If it is contrived, is it all right for a documentary maker to do so?

» One of the comic scenes in the film occurs when the filmmakers use a jazz base line to emphasize the comic way the monkeys walk through water. What do you think makes that scene effective?

» When the hunters kill the hunted, the narration remarks that modern life is far removed from this “circle of life.” Do you believe this distance from the violence of the natural world has been helpful or hurtful to humanity as a whole?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 