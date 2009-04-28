Free Seminar Targets Human Potential

Christian Science practitioner will discuss living to one's full potential

“Realize Your Potential” is the subject of a free talk by practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing Evan Mehlenbacher of Richland, Wash., at 7 p.m. Monday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Mehlenbacher will discuss how living true to one’s spirituality conquers limits, and enables one to realize his or her potential for living a happy, healthy, whole life.

Free child care will be provided, and city parking is adjacent to the building.

This talk is sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.966.4007 or visit www.christiansciencesantabarbara.com.