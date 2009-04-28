Get Paid to Recycle Your Old, Working Refrigerator

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is hosting a free refrigerator pickup day Saturday.

All residents and businesses in southern Santa Barbara County wanting to replace an older refrigerator or freezer with a more efficient appliance or dispose of a spare are encouraged to register.

In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, Southern California Edison will pay $50 for a refrigerator and $50 for a freezer. There is a limit of two units per customer.

To participate in the pickup, click here or call 800.234.9722. SCE will haul away the refrigerator or freezer. Participants will receive a $50 check in the mail. Customers who can’t participate Saturday can arrange a pickup and receive their incentive by calling 800.234.9722 or by visiting www.sce.com/appliance.

To qualify, residents and businesses must be SCE customers, and the appliance must be located at an address in SCE’s service territory. Refrigerators and freezers must be in working condition, plugged in and cooling for 24 hours before pickup so the unit can be verified as still working. Only refrigerator or freezer units of 10 to 27 cubic feet will be accepted.

Click here for more information or call 805.963.0583 x105.

— Marjorie Wass is a public relations representative.