Goleta Valley Beautiful Award Ceremony Sunday at Stow House

Goleta Valley Beautiful will hold its 35th annual Awards Event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Stow House Garden, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The event will include an informal outdoor afternoon barbecue, a change from previous formal dinner banquets. The historic garden location is a perfect compliment to GVB’s mission to enhance sustainable public beauty in the Goleta Valley.

Tickets for the event are $25 for GVB members, $30 for nonmembers, $10 for students, and children under 5 are free. Reservations can be made in advance by calling 805.685.7910.

Food will be provided by Woody’s BBQ, and the entertainment by DJ Mell Hueston of Total Music, Berzercus with Erin Rosenthal and Las Fiesteras dancers with the Native Daughters of the Golden West. A silent auction featuring local businesses will open the event.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show on the Goleta Valley Beautiful benefit. The following award winners will be recognized:

» Preservation of Goleta Valley Heritage — Lillard House, 1122 N. Patterson Ave.

» Sustainable Development — 6282 Covington Way

» Public/Institutional — East Entrance/Henley Gate, UCSB

» Orchard — Dos Pueblos Ranch

» Open Category — Al Turnbull Grove, Lake Los Carneros Preserve

» Public Space — Armitos Park, city of Goleta

» Nonprofit Institutional — Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara, 4973 Hollister Ave.

» Commercial — 720 S. Fairview Ave., Fairview Business Center

» Multifamily Residence — 6671 and 6661 Berkshire Terrace

» Single-Family residence — 6570 Covington Way

» Golden Shovel Award — Volunteer of the Year, Phebe Mansur

Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.