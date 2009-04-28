Green2Gold Puts Sustainability to Work

The process gives cities the tools needed to capitalize on the new green economy

California cities can facilitate the creation of powerful economic and sustainable development by the adoption of the Green2Gold incubation process. Through nonprofit, community-based, mixed-technology and mixed-use incubator/accelerators and workshops, Green2Gold stimulates the creation of jobs and wealth, and the usage of renewable energy — a new paradigm for the sustainable green economy.

President Barack Obama recently spoke about the power of business incubators and endorsed the institution of business incubators in his campaign’s Plan for Small Business. The President intends to create a national network of public-private business incubators, which he believes “will support entrepreneurship and spur job growth by … facilitate(ing) the critical work of entrepreneurs in creating start-up companies.”

Obama intends to demonstrate his conviction in the utility of incubators, such as Green2Gold, by investing $250 million per year to develop incubators in disadvantaged communities countrywide. By embracing Green2Gold projects, mayors and economic development officials can expand their community’s toolbox to stimulate sustainable economic development. This goes beyond attracting new industries. It is the creation of local enterprises based on both the intellectual property talent of the region and the natural resources assessment — better known as “economic gardening.”

Green2Gold, with international headquarters in Santa Barbara, can expedite a city’s progress in adopting environmentally responsible and economically favorable practices. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum strongly advocates Green2Gold’s activities in her district, and throughout Ventura County: “Green2Gold’s mission is to develop, protect, mentor and rapidly commercialize new energy

resources and environmental enterprises, products and services and improve the environment.”

Green2Gold is showcasing a pavilion of green ideas at the California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard on May 16-17.

— Fahim Nassery is a UCSB intern at Green2Gold.