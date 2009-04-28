Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Students Rule In Law Week Essay Contest

Senior Kevin Lunn takes the top prize, and juniors Devin Nigro and Alina Wattenberg earn third place and honorable mention

By Tara Broucqsault | April 28, 2009 | 8:51 a.m.

Three Laguna Blanca School students took two of the three top prizes and an honorable mention in the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation’s essay contest.

Senior Kevin Lunn won first place, junior Devin Nigro placed third and junior Alina Wattenberg received an honorable mention. Click here to read Lunn’s winning essay.

The essay writers answered the question: What can President Obama do to carry forward President Lincoln’s legacy of freedom, in our government and in our society?

All three winners have been members of Laguna’s mock trial team — Lunn for four years, Nigro for two and Wattenberg for one. The students and their families were recognized at an awards ceremony Monday evening at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Law Week is a way for members of the bar foundation to reach out to the Santa Barbara community with free events that encourage exploration of the rich culture of the law and justice system and celebrate the vital role it plays in society.

This year’s theme, “A Legacy of Liberty,” celebrates Lincoln, the 16th president. As 2009 marks the bicentennial of Lincoln’s birth, the foundation felt it was fitting to commemorate the man who dedicated much of his adult life to the practice of law.

Law Week activities run through Friday.

Wednesday

 » The Rules, Ethics and Business Practice of Setting and Collecting Attorneys Fees, noon, Santa Barbara College of Law, 20 E. Victoria St.  A Minimum Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) luncheon presentation moderated by John Derrick.

» Children in the Legal System, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.  A panel presentation by attorneys Jennifer Archer, Joyce Dudley, Tara Haaland-Ford and Penny Mathison. Ed Cue, Teen Court program director, is also a contributor.

Thursday

 » Climate Change and CEQA Developments After SB 375: What Has Changed, And What Else Will? noon, Santa Barbara College of Law.  An MCLE luncheon presentation by attorneys Brett Stone and Hannah Bentley.

» Mandatory Fee Arbitration Training for Volunteer Arbitrators, 2 p.m., Santa Barbara College of Law.  An MCLE seminar presented by the State Bar of California.

» Human Rights Outlook, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.  Moderated by attorney Stan Roden.

Friday

 » Family Law Seminar, noon, Santa Barbara College of Law.  An MCLE luncheon presentation by attorneys Jennifer Drury and Vanessa Kirker.

Abraham Lincoln and His Legacy, 7 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.  Moderated by Westmont College professors Jesse Covington and Rick Pointer.

Click here for more information on Law Week 2009.

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s public relations director.

